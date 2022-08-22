Govt to review human resources, human capital policies to attract skilled talents to local job market: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will review all policies involving human resources and human capital in an effort to retain and attract skilled talents to the local job market.

He said the Economic Action Council (EAC), which met today, admitted that apart from facing challenges in creating highly-skilled job opportunities, the country was also facing competition from developed countries which offered higher wages to attract skilled talents.

He said this in a statement after chairing the meeting today.

Ismail Sabri said the government was committed to making Malaysia a high-income nation, driven by the adoption of new technologies, inventions and development of local technologies.

In addition, he said the government would also continue with efforts to develop future talents for inclusive and sustainable growth.

He said the EAC also agreed with the proposal by the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry for intervention measures to be taken to improve Malaysia’s position to the top 20 in the Global Innovation Index.

This, he said, was in line with the government’s target under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“In addition, a strategic innovation measure will be created to increase the commercialisation of the country’s technology and innovation following the mismatch of the fields with the needs of the industry.

“The government is always making efforts to ensure the country is moving forward in line with the technological changes and meeting the current needs of the labour market to ensure the well-being of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said.-Bernama