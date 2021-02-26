Govt urged to help budget hotels

PETALING JAYA: The budget hotel industry is on the verge of collapse due to a reduction in guest numbers, according to the National Budget Hotels Association.

Its deputy president Dr Sri Ganesh Michiel said budget hotels at holiday destinations have closed shop for now because there are fewer guests.

He added that those in bigger towns can hardly fill one or two rooms.

“Most hotels are barely keeping their heads above water. They can hardly pay their bills,” he said yesterday.

“Most are open because they need to do maintenance. They hope to get one or two customers to help them cover some expenses.”

Ganesh said most budget hotel operators have nearly zero bank balance but still have to pay bills.

He said a recent statement by Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that the government has not forced hotels to close has added more problems.

“The government has not forced hotels to close but with the travel ban, how do they expect hotels to operate? We have no guests, which means we have no income.

“How long are we expected to operate with zero income? The hardest hit are budget hotels in tourism areas such as Langkawi, Cameron Highlands and Malacca.

“No holidaymakers means no income, leaving them with no choice but to close shop for now,” he added.

He called on the government to help the hotels before they totally collapse.