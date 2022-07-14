Govt urged to implement stricter enforcement to prevent haj scams

MAKKAH: The government has been urged to implement more serious and stricter enforcement to prevent scams involving those wishing to perform the haj from recurring.

The Association of Bumiputera Tourism Operating Companies Malaysia (Bumitra) president Harun Kc Ahmmu said a committee should also be set up to prevent certain quarters from making reckless accusations against Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) and the companies listed under its Pengelola Jemaah Haji (PJH).

“Relevant government agencies, TH and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture need to sit together and tie up loose ends so that all companies involved in offering haj services comply with the law.

“It is important to ensure that no more unlicensed people organise the pilgrimage. I am also of the opinion that a regulatory body should be established by the government to check the special visas provided by Saudi Arabia,“ he said.

He said this when asked to comment about the allegations made by certain quarters on the existence of a cartel among the PJH companies.

He added that the regulatory body should be responsible for ending the special visa problem and follow the guidelines set by TH to protect the interests of prospective pilgrims.

Harun said during haj season, individuals, ministries and the mufti's office would receive special visas from the Saudi government, adding that these should go through TH.

Unfortunately, he said, this was not the case and when problems arise involving their flights, accommodation or their movements while performing the haj in the Holy Land, TH would get the blame.

“When you get a special approval (from the Saudi government), you need to contact TH immediately because TH has a mechanism to ensure that those who are granted the visa are handled by trained companies (PJH) and are bound by TH's rules,” he said adding that if there was non-compliance committed by these PJH companies, TH could impose certain actions and ensure that the prospective pilgrims get their refund.

Meanwhile, when asked if the number of companies listed under PJH (22 companies) was too small that could lead to the existence of the alleged haj cartel, Harun said TH would impose strict assessments on the companies and would not give random approval.

“However, every year there will be new companies brought in, and existing companies terminated for not performing well,” he added.

He said companies that are financially qualified with good performance are welcome to apply to be listed under PJH, adding that he believed when the haj quota increases, so will the number of PJH companies to assist TH in handling prospective pilgrims.

According to Harun, Bumitra members and companies under PJH do not handle pilgrims with the furada visa and claimed that it is done by other parties that could be the real cartel, just to gain profits.-Bernama