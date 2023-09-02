Govt urged to invest in mobile defibrillators

PETALING JAYA: The government has been urged to invest in a life-saving device called the automated external defibrillator (AED), that is a medical device designed to analyse a person’s heart rhythm and deliver an electric shock to restore a normal heartbeat.

Kristil Tan Ai Teng, 55, a St John Ambulance Malaysia (SJAM) first aid trainer and tutor, made the call after her swift action in saving a badminton player’s life during a recent tournament made headlines. The man was believed to have suffered a heart attack during a badminton match at Durian Daun in Malacca, where Tan used an AED to revive the player.

Tan, who has been with SJAM for some 30 years, said the AED should be kept during sports tournaments, in schools and other public facilities for easy access.

She said an AED costs between RM8,000 and RM10,000 depending on the brand. As such, the device can be partially subsidised since it is expensive.

“It is a costly device. But it is worth the value, especially to save a life,” she said, adding that the AED and a first-aid kit are always in her car for emergencies.

She also said it is vital for the public to be educated and exposed to the benefits of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which is an emergency procedure that consists of chest compressions and artificial ventilation.

The veteran frontliner said there was a low uptake on CPR classes although the sessions are free.

“We held a series of five sessions to create awareness about CPR, but only 104 people signed up” said Tan, who is also SJAM Central Malacca commander.

“CPR should be an essential component, even in a family setting. I would suggest that each family have a person, who is trained as a first responder, who can perform CPR because disaster can strike at any time,” she said, adding that the depth of each compression in an adult is between 5cm and 6cm at the rate of between 100 and 200 compressions a minute.

Tan said she was first interested in SJAM while in secondary school.

“I liked the uniform and the way the volunteers would march smartly.

“I joined SJAM at the age of 13,” she said, adding that the untimely death of her father from a heart attack also prompted her to learn the life-saving skill while studying in Teluk Intan, Perak.

Her family was initially puzzled by her interest in a uniformed co-curricular activity.

“They had wanted me to be focused on my studies instead,” she added.

Her insistence paid off when one of her sisters needed to be cared for after having hot water accidentally spilt on her back. Using the knowledge acquired during her training, Tan was able to nurse her sister as a caregiver.

Tan also recounted that when she first began her journey with SJAM, her senior felt that she was ill-equipped to be part of the team. Instead of feeling bad, she took it as a challenge that inspired her to be a better first responder.

She is now on standby as a first responder at Malacca Hospital’s emergency department. Although she is now being recognised, Tan said the awards are not important.

“I believe saving lives is more important.”

For more information on CPR training, please visit https://sjam.org.my/first-aid-training-for-public/.