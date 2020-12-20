Govt wants explanation from Malaysian woman who married an Indian national

KOTA BHARU: The government has asked a Malaysian woman, Illi Najwa Saddique (left, pix), who is married to Indian Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh Pawar, to come forward and explain their religious status.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said the government was very sensitive on the matter and the woman would be called as soon as she returned home.

He said, so far the ministry party was still waiting for the official decision from the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAIJ) on the religious status of the woman.

“We understand that she is from Johor and according to preliminary information we obtained she is still a Muslim and so far the government has not received an application from her to marry abroad.

“In fact, from what I have read on social media sites, it was also said that the woman is still a Muslim and the man is said to have converted to Islam at the end of last year, but we will wait for the true confirmation when she returns,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after the Monsoon Season Aid Distribution Ceremony for Fishermen and Farmers at the Panchor State Assembly (DUN), here, today.

Commenting further, Ahmad Marzuk said the government also did not accept the application from the woman to leave Islam.

“Currently, we are thinking positively that the woman is still a Muslim but the customs she went through there contradict our religion. If she is still a Muslim then she must repent, ”he said.

Earlier, the media reported that Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh Pawar wedded his Malaysian lover, Illi Najwa Saddique in Mithapur near Jalandhar, Punjab.

Manpreet, 28, wore a Punjabi wedding suit complete with turban, while Illi Najwa looked charming in a Punjabi wedding dress when they exchanged vows and raised questions among netizens about the girl’s religious status.

In another development, Ahmad Marzuk said his party had distributed RM80,000 through the Monsoon Season Aid Distribution scheme to 1,000 farmers and fishermen in the Kijang, Chempaka and Panchor state seats. — Bernama