GPS disappointed with Ali Biju for contesting in Krian

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has expressed disappointment with Bersatu’s Datuk Ali Biju for deciding to defend the Krian seat as an Independent in the 12th Sarawak State Election on Dec 18.

GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix) that his disappointment stems from the fact that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had issued a statement saying the party would not contest in the 12th Sarawak polls.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin did make a statement (that) he will take certain action against Ali Biju... you just wait.

“Of course, I'm very disappointed because there is (a) certain agreement... he (Muhyiddin) told me that no Bersatu (member) will come up (to contest) in this election,” he told a media conference after the launching the GPS manifesto at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here yesterday.

He said this when asked to comment on the action taken by Ali, who is also the Saratok Member of Parliament, to contest in Krian as an Independent.

The seat will see a three-cornered fight involving Musa Dinggat of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Danny Kuan of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Friday Belik of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Ali won the Krian seat in the 2011 and 2016 elections.

Meanwhile, commenting on the GPS manifesto that was launched today, Abang Johari, who is also Sarawak Chief Minister, said that the component parties in the coalition were serious about ensuring that the pledges were implemented.

“We are continuing with the manifesto of the 2016 state election. This time, we further improved it. Apart from that, (we have) added some new things to suit the situation,” he said.

Asked whether GPS would give equal allocation to opposition assemblymen if GPS formed the government after the 12th state election, Abang Johari said that would be determined later.-Bernama