GPS govt aspires to turn Sibu into tourist destination: Premier Abang Jo

SIBU: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said the state government aspires to turn Sibu into a tourist destination just like Amsterdam which is known for its canals that had attracted many tourists.

The construction of canals to solve flood issues in Bukit Assek area and the central part of Sibu would take some time to implement and the GPS government would not do it hastily.

“Our aspiration for Sibu, is to let Sibu be a tourist destination just like Amsterdam in the Netherlands. It takes a lot of funds but over a period of time, we can develop Sibu,” he said when officiating Sarawakku Sayang Programme 2022 here today.

Abang Johari said almost 70 per cent of the land in Sibu is covered with peat with most of part of its town located on deep peat soil which had caused a lot of development constraints.

“However, that would not stop the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government from bringing more development to Sibu,” he said.

Abang Johari said to make it happen, a thorough and proper study needs to be done and that he had commissioned local and international consultants who have done projects in Holland, Denmark and Singapore, for the purpose.

In the meantime, road construction was being carried out to connect Sibu Jaya and Kong Yit Khim Road and tender processes were also being done for the construction of the road from Aman Road roundabout to Tuanku Abdul Rahman Road; Ulu Sungai Merah area-Tuanku Abdul Rahman Road; and Teku Pasai Siong Road-Kemuyang area as well as turning Salim-Kong Yit Khim Road into a dual carriageway.

The construction of the roads would transform both Sibu and Lanang parliamentary constituencies, he said.

“I believe I can do it, you can do it, GPS can do it because we have prudent and practical economic policies for the future.

“I dare to say this because we have revenue from the oil and gas industry,” he said.

Abang Johari who is the chairman of GPS and president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) said he would be exploring more income for Sarawak.

He said he already had an idea for it and the surplus fund would be saved in the sovereign fund he would set up soon to ensure that the future of Sarawak would be in good hands.

He said Sarawak’s revenue which was recorded at RM6 billion in the past had surpassed the RM10 billion mark this year.

The exact figures would be disclosed during the tabling of the Sarawak Budget at the State Assembly sitting at the end of this month.

“It will definitely be a double-digit. Never in history that Sarawak get so much revenue but I have done it and GPS has done it,” he said.-Bernama