GPS has no personal agenda, only work for the people: Abang Johari

MIRI: The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government and its leaders have no personal agenda and will only focus on serving the people and Sarawak, said Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

He said the GPS leadership is not like other party politicians who would simply leave the party or form a new political party if their personal interests were not fulfilled.

“Some people enter politics because they have their own agenda, but for GPS, we have principles because we work for the people. ‘People and Sarawak first’,” he said in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of Miri City Hall building here today.

Citing the current rapid development and economic growth in Miri City as examples, Abang Johari said all these had been due to the state’s political stability under the GPS government ‘s administration.

“Visitors and investors are not afraid to come and invest here as long as the city has a convincing performance, record and political stability,“ he said.

Also present at the event were State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Miri’s mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang and state government department and agency heads.

On the new Miri City Hall MBM) building, Abang Johari said the building would be one of the landmarks of the city adding that iconic building designed like an oil barrel, symbolises the oil-rich city of Miri, its rapid development, prosperity and flourishing multicultural lifestyle.

“More interestingly and importantly is, the building has been awarded the Green Building Index (GBI) certification which proves that the state government pays attention to building development plans.

“This achievement is in line with the aspiration to make Miri a smart city by prioritising on sustainable living environment,“ he said.

He added that when the development of a city is well planned, it will be able to attract more foreign investment, thus increasing the income of the local community.

Construction on the nine-storey building began in 2018 and the building was fully completed in October at a cost of over RM90 million.

Meanwhile, Adam Yii said the Miri City Council had been planning on the second phase for the Miri City Hall development which would be on the sea surface and to be connected to the main Miri City Hall building by a bridge.

He added that the design concept was based on the offshore production platform and together with the main Miri City Hall oil barrel-shaped building, this would be symbolic of the city’s identity and its origin as an oil town.-Bernama