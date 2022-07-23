GPS is ready for upcoming GE15

SIBU: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is ready for the 15th General Ele ction (GE15) if it is held in the immediate future.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the coalition’s confidence was based on the encouraging results obtained in the latest state election held last year.

“Our party machinery is already ready and (I am also confident that) the Election Commission in Sarawak is also ready because it has just gone through the state election last year.

“For GPS, whether GE15 is held this year or early next year it’s not a problem. Not that we’re bragging because we won big in the last state election but we know the people’s sentiment throughout Sarawak. And that sentiment will usually translate into votes,” he told reporters after officiating the Mysed Extreme Game Challenge here today.

PBB, along with Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP) are compoment parties of GPS, which now has 18 parliamentary seats.

Abdul Karim also expected GE15 to be called between October and November this year of early next year.-Bernama