GPS manifesto emphasis on technology, digital economy

KUCHING: The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) manifesto for the 12th Sarawak State Election outlines various efforts to boost and continue the state’s development, especially with the emphasis on the use of technology and the digital economy.

Among the important aspects of technology and digital economy contained in the GPS manifesto’s 34 pledges are driving Sarawak’s economic development through digital economy agenda; expanding telecommunication coverage and digital facilities as well as accelerating the development of healthy and smart cities.

Political analyst Prof Datuk Mohd Fadzil Abdul Rahman said the GPS manifesto was easy to translate in terms of action as some had already been proven.

“There are those who say that this thing still does not exist in the interior, but efforts in that direction are already there. (Currently) several telecommunication towers have been constructed and to be expanded throughout Sarawak. The construction of this tower is in line with the government’s intention to digitalise the economic sector,” he told Bernama.

He also expressed confidence that the adoption of technology and digital approaches to the economy will be achieved by at least 85 per cent in the next five years.

“Although not completely, we know it can be implemented which will ultimately provide prosperity to the people and the development efforts.

“Similarly, the current proposal to establish its own airline (by the state government) to make it easier for us to market agricultural products. Isn’t that what the people want?”

Mohd Fadzil, who is also the assistant vice-chancellor (Leadership and Development) of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) said the GPS manifesto can be considered as a 'winning manifesto' because it was started being implemented in the last election.

In the 11th state election, manifesto, launched by the GPS (which was part of the Barisan Nasional then) and themed ‘Give Team Adenan a Chance #theAdenanWay' outlined 15 key people-centric focuses, including promises and pledges to the people in achieving common aspirations for Sarawak to achieve more peace, progress and also prosperity.

“This (2016) manifesto is still applicable for this election, apart from being seen as a symbol of the continuity of work and aspirations that have been targeted and founded by the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem (fifth Chief Minister of Sarawak),” he said.

Similarly, Senior Fellow of the National Council of Professors, Dr Jeniri Amir, said the GPS strategy, which was two-pronged with emphasis on technology and accessibility, would have an impact in terms of socio-economy, tourism and education.

“One of the aspirations of the people is infrastructure involving roads, basic facilities such as clean water and electricity supply, especially internet services in most areas in Sarawak.

“The government’s focus is to address this issue and it can be resolved. There is a firm commitment if we look in terms of budget allocation for four consecutive years amounting to more than RM40 billion with 60 per cent for rural areas,” he said.

He said the matter was contained in the GPS manifesto which was also a GPS achievement report along with 34 resolute, concrete pledges as well as details to ensure the promises were fulfilled.

Overall, Jeniri said, the GPS manifesto could be achieved with commitment and determination as well as political stability to ensure glorious Sarawak by 2030.-Bernama