GPS manifesto showcases coalition's commitment to S'wak polls

KUCHING:The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) manifesto launched yesterday is a “serious matter” as it showcases the coalition’s commitment to the 12th Sarawak Election, said Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian(pix).

He said GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also the Chief Minister, is confident of fulfilling the manifesto should the party win the state election on Dec 18.

“The CM has answered the question (on the confidence of achieving the manifesto) last night on behalf of all of us in GPS. The manifesto for us is a very serious matter,“ he told reporters after launching his own manifesto for Batu Kawah state seat today.

Dr Sim, who is defending the seat in a four-cornered fight, said the manifesto aims to provide a higher quality of life, healthcare and livelihood for the Batu Kawah constituents.

The manifesto focuses, among others, on safeguarding homes, education and life values; elevating quality of life and infrastructure; uplifting livelihood and digital economy; as well as the rise of Batu Kawah 2.0.

Dr Sim said he also intends to build more affordable housing in Batu Kawah for B40 and M40 households, with better security monitoring system using drone technology.

“I am also very grateful for the support of the CM in allowing me to start the RM10,000 housing deposit scheme beginning from Jan 1, 2022 to reduce the financial burden of home purchasers.

“We will also unlock Batu Kawah’s economic potential for leisure and sports as well as generate social and economic value by rejuvenating the abandoned Ang Cheng Ho quarry site,“ he added.

The others contesting the seat are Fong Pau Teck of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi), Chai Kueh Khun of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen of DAP.-Bernama