GPS parties must act in unison to defend Sarawak's rights: Abang Johari

KUCHING: Every component party of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) must act in unison and have a common objective so that the coalition can defend Sarawak’s rights for the future of its people, said its chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix).

He said members must put their personal interests aside and give priority to the party and people at all times.

He said when the leadership had decided on a candidate for elections, every party member must go all out to support that person.

“Don’t sabotage half way. Because that (not sabotaging) is the sign of loyalty,” said the Premier of Sarawak when opening the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) 25th triennial general meeting here today.

Recalling GPS' feat of winning 76 out of 82 seats in last year’s state election, Abang Johari said the strong unity in the alliance had helped it to recapture some seats from the opposition.

He said the thumping win showed that GPS is ready to face the 15th general election, where it hopes to win all 31 parliamentary seats in the state.

This would give Sarawak a strong voice in fighting for its rights as stipulated in the constitution, Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report 1962, he said.

However, he said the fight for its rights should not be misconstrued as Sarawak being anti-federal.

“No, we are just fighting for what is ours as stated in the constitution, MA63 plus IGC. Not more, not less than that,” he stressed.

Abang Johari congratulated SUPP for its remarkable achievement in the last state election, which showed that it was united and had won back support from Sarawakians, especially the Chinese community.-Bernama