GPS-PN relationship still intact: Abdul Karim

KUCHING: The relationship between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) is still intact even though PN is contesting four parliamentary seats in Sarawak in the 15th General Election (GE15), Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (pix) said.

“This (PN’s decision to contest in Sarawak) is just politics. Just because they are contesting in Sarawak, it doesn’t mean that they have become our (GPS) enemy.

“In fact, we have been with PN (in forming the federal government) long before the dissolution of the Parliament, and our relationship is still intact,” he said at a press conference on Sarawak Fair 2022 here today.

GPS comprises PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Abdul Karim said in the spirit of democracy, GPS will have to go up against PN in the four parliamentary constituencies, namely Saratok, Lubok Antu, Bintulu and Batang Lupar.

“Even with a heavy heart, we have to go up against them and we will give the chance for the voters to decide,” he said.

The Election Commission has set the polling on Nov 19 and the early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama