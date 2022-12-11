GPS ready to partner with any coalition for a stable gov't: Sec-gen

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) wants a partnership with any coalition that could form a stable federal government and deliver benefits to the people, GPS secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said today.

He said GPS has always prioritised the interests of the people and would not want too many uncertainties like having several prime ministers in one term as happened after the 14th general election (GE14).

“Right from the beginning, our mission is to ensure Malaysia is governed by a government of the day that is stable and can focus on the economic recovery as well as to look into all matters for the benefit of the rakyat,” he told a press conference after launching the Sarawak Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) building here.

He was commenting on a statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday that Barisan Nasional (BN) would need the help of Friends of BN in Sabah and Sarawak to form a stable federal government, even though he was confident that BN could win more than 112 seats in the GE15.

“(After the election) we will sit down (to discuss any offer of inter-coalition cooperation) because what is more important is whoever we work with, we must be confident that the partnership will be useful to the country. Of course we want to be part of the government,” Nanta added. -Bernama