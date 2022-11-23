GPS still backing Muhyiddin: Report

PETALING JAYA: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has not changed its stand on forming the government and will continue backing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister, says a report.

Sin Chew Daily quoted Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, a senior vice-president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), as saying that GPS had also submitted statutory declarations to the King stating its MPs’ support for Muhyiddin to become the prime minister.

Fadillah, who led the delegation of GPS leaders to Istana Negara this morning, also reportedly confirmed that only four coalition leaders were meeting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.