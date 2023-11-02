GPTS sends humanitarian aid relief team to Turkiye, Syria

KUALA LUMPUR: Gabungan Prihatin Turkiye-Syria (GPTS), a coalition of non-governmental organisations (NGO), yesterday deployed a team to join the Turkiye-Syria Earthquake Emergency Relief Mission.

In a statement, GPTS said the team comprised nine personnel from Global Peace Mission (GPM) Malaysia, Malaysia for Syria (MFS), Cinta Syria Malaysia (CSM) and Childrity. The coalition represents 30 humanitarian NGOs ranging across various religions and races in Malaysia and Indonesia.

“With funds of nearly RM500,000 our focus will be on aid for search and rescue (SAR) equipment, as well as temporary shelters such as camps, and basic needs, in addition to distributing winter kits including fuel and heating devices, hot meals, as well as bread which is a staple for communities in Turkiye and Syria,” read the statement.

The mission will also prepare two shelters in Gaziantep in Turkiye and Azaaz in Syria to coordinate the collection and distribution of donated items.

The coalition is also in the process of delivering new winter clothing worth about RM150,000, donated by Decathlon via the Turkish Airlines cargo service in collaboration with the Turkiye Embassy in Malaysia.

“Apart from that, the mission will also conduct a survey to look into the needs for medical support, and trauma and psychosocial rehabilitation, especially for children, as well as other long-term needs such as educational needs, clean water supply and also the rehabilitation of the settlements of those affected,“ added the statement.

As the coalition is targeting additional funds of RM5 million, Malaysians can channel donations through any of the bank accounts of the NGOs in the coalition or through bantuangempa.com link. -Bernama