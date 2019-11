KUALA TERENGGANU: It was to be his moment in the sun, but in the end Muhammad Fahim Shamsuddin, 23, had to miss it all.

He was due to be on stage to receive his scroll at the Universiti Malaysia Terengganu convocation ceremony on Sunday. He had graduated with a Masters Degree in Applied Science (Maritime Technology).

Instead he spent the day arranging for his mother’s funeral and then burying her.

According to a report in Harian Metro online, Fahim, who is from Bera, Pahang, had planned to leave for Kuala Terengganu on Saturday, accompanied by his mother, Rahayu Abu, 50 and father Shamsuddin Md Amin.

“She was looking forward to the trip,” said the operations assistant at a shipping company in Kuala Lumpur.

However, on the day before they left, she developed breathing problems and was rushed to the hospital where she died just after midnight.

Fahim had no choice but to give his own convocation a miss.