Grammy winner Naomi Judd dies at 76

WASHINGTON: Naomi Judd(pix), the beloved country singer and six-time Grammy Award winner, died Saturday. She was 76.

Judd's death was announced by her daughters Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd in a brief statement posted to social media, according to United Press International (UPI).

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement read.

“We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Judd's surprising death came just a day before she was scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her daughter Wynonna.

The mother-daughter duo, together known as The Judds, had recently announced that they had reunited as a musical group and announced a final tour with special guest Martina McBride.

“The Judds -- mother Naomi and daughter Wynonna -- helped take country back to its roots in the 1980s with lean, tuneful songs influenced by traditional folk music, acoustic blues, and family harmony acts,” the Country Music Hall of Fame had written ahead of Sunday's induction ceremony.

Others scheduled to be inducted with The Judds -- known for songs such as Love Can Build A Bridge, Give A Little Love and Why Not Me -- include Eddie Bayers, Pete Drake and Ray Charles.-Bernama