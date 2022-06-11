Grandmother carries newborn grandson through floodwaters in Rantau Panjang

PASIR MAS: Five families were forced to evacuate to a nearby temporary relief centre after Sungai Lanchang burst its banks and flooded Kampung Bendang Perol, Gual To’Deh, Rantau Panjang last night.

Narizan Zakaria, 57, had to wade through 0.5 metres of floodwater carrying her 19-day-old grandson to the main road, before heading to the centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual To’Deh.

“The house area is prone to flooding, but it did not rain yesterday. The incident occurred because the river broke its banks. The house was flooded with ankle-high waters at about 10 pm,” she told reporters when met at the centre today.

She said the family decided to leave the house immediately and go to the relief centre due to the worsening situation.

“My daughter, Zulkartini Hassan (pix), 31, is currently undergoing post-natal recovery after giving birth to her first son. If the water rises again, we will not be able to save ourselves.

“So I carried my grandson, Mohamad Aydel Rafael Muhammad Saiful, while Zulkartini was taken in a boat,” she said.

Based on the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info portal, a total of 17 people from five families are currently taking shelter at the centre as of 5 pm today.-Bernama