Grass cutter pleads not guilty to cheating woman out of almost RM100,000

SEREMBAN: A grass cutter pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here to four counts of deceiving a woman to obtain non-existent traditional healing services involving a loss of almost RM100,000 last March.

Mohamad Aizat Ahmad, 24, made the plea after all the charges were read to him in two separate courts.

He was first charged before Magistrate Mohd Firdaus Salleh with with cheating a financial officer, aged 42, in order to obtain non-existent traditional healing services that supposedly could cure a mysterious illness, prompting the woman to hand over jewellery and RM4,000 in cash, totalling RM15,362.

As for the second charge, he was accused of doing the same to the woman, prompting her to transfer to RM34,020 to a bank account of a company.

The offence was allegedly committed at a restaurant in Senawang here at about 6 pm on March 19.

Meanwhile, before Magistrate Norzaliza Tesmin, the accused also faced two charges of committing the same act against the victim at the same time and location, causing the woman to transfer money amounting to RM14,530 and RM32,000 respectively into the bank accounts of a different company.

The offences committed under Section 420 of the Penal Code provide for a jail sentence of not less than one year and not more than 10 years with whipping and a fine, if convicted.

The accused was unrepresented during proceedings today.

The court allowed bail of RM16,000 for all of the charges with one surety and fixed Aug 10 for mention. -Bernama