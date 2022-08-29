Green Equilibrium – Ensuring sustainable, reliable electricity supply

PENINSULAR Malaysia electricity supply’s reserve margin is more than double the required amount. Ironically, supply was disrupted in a power outage on July 27 afternoon in many states. Based on the Energy Commission’s press statement, the supply recovery process carried out by Tenaga Nasional Bhd was completed within two hours and 21 minutes. After a month, we have yet to hear from the commission on the outcome of its investigation into this matter.

When the blackout happened, many were caught off guard, with day-to-day operation being disrupted and loss of work and communication. Electricity’s journey begins from power plants at various locations and the national grid plays a vital role via the distribution network to bring electricity to homes, businesses, factories and transport sectors. Any disruption in the grid stability, load shedding will be activated to ensure grid stabilises and a quick recovery can be achieved.

In the journey to meet net zero target which uses a single measurement like global warming, the potential to achieve an extreme “sustainability” target includes increased electrifying of human activities. What does this incident mean for a future where electrifying transport is made top priority, more smart homes and seamless economy?

Firstly, the reliability benchmark for electricity supply will increase continuously to ensure seamless operation. This means that “smart grid” technology that is being deployed in stages for Peninsular Malaysia will have to deliver the reliability consumers seek.

Secondly, electrifying transport will be a major focus for many nations including Malaysia. When more internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are replaced with electric vehicle (EV), charging station infrastructure needs to be expanded. This means more vehicles travelling long distance or those running out of battery power will be parking at charging stations. How would an outage impact an electrified fleet in 2050?

Thirdly, domestic consumers are being bombarded with “smart home” solutions that rely on electricity. Equipment and home devices are linked to central control systems to make the home “smart”. Nothing much can be done during an outage unless there is a back-up battery to run a home for few hours based on the promised “reliability benchmark”.

Thus, to increase reliability, investments will have to come from either the electricity company or the consumer side.

Lastly, the business sector will be disrupted at varying degrees. There are business operations that are required to have back-up generators to support their operation at different levels. The move towards futuristic business operation that relies highly on interconnectivity and virtual platform will have to ensure sufficient internal “reliability” is developed to reduce unscheduled disruption from electricity supply.

In summary, the government through its regulator needs to ensure future electricity supply reliability is improved and transparent benchmarks are set to ensure large-scale outages are minimised to an affordable and acceptable level. Scheduled outages are palatable as there are sufficient buffer put in place due to early notice. It is vital that the government forms a task force to determine detailed roadmap for electrifying our economy further with reliability.

In the competition between hydrogen economy and electrifying mode, the government must be mindful of its every expenditure. We are aware that the government will be allocating a bigger budget to increase charging stations and providing tax reliefs for EV.

Technology improves over the years and if by 2030 or 2035, if ICE are already operating with zero in-situ emission fuel like hydrogen with good cost parity, automotive players may not go full steam ahead towards an EV future. This path may also make sense as more jobs can be saved.

The game changer for future is based on an cost-effective business model that is also sustainable. While batteries may not score notoriously on global warming potential parameter but it will fail miserably in toxicity character of sustainability. For example, the coal industry was investing to make it sustainable for many decades. Eventually it was given the boot. Thus, when the hammer falls on EV batteries in the future, what are we going to do with the large-scale charging stations infrastructure nationwide?

“The art of war teaches us to rely not on the likelihood of the enemy’s not coming, but on our own readiness to receive him; not on the chance of his not attacking, but rather on the fact that we have made our position unassailable.” – Sun Tzu

This article is contributed by Piarapakaran S, president of the Association of Water and Energy Research Malaysia (Awer), a non-government organisation involved in research and development in the fields of water, energy and environment.