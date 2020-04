ALOR STAR: A total of 952 couples in Kedah who have been given the green light to get married during the Movement Control Order (MCO) are allowed to do so at the District Religious Offices with minimal attendance.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir (pix) said only marriage solemnisations (akad nikah) were were allowed and no other ceremony could be held, while the date and time of the solemnisation would be determined by the Kedah State Islamic Religious Affairs Department.

“What is being worked out is to allocate a few days a week for the District Religious Office to handle the conventional marriage, but attendance is limited to the couple and each accompanied by a next-of-kin (wali) or a guardian (for the bride) who could give away the bride in accordance with Syariah law.

“Three witnesses will be provided by the religious office and the couple will have to register in advance to facilitate arrangements for the time and date of the solemnisation ceremony,“ he told reporters after attending a Special State Government Covid-19 Committee Meeting at Wisma Darul Aman, here, tonight.

He said that for those who were getting married to individuals from abroad, the best initiative was being worked on to facilitate their solemnisations.

“We endeavour to make the video conferencing method work and also see how the other states are using it. We will seek to co-ordinate it in Kedah to resolve all the problems involved,“ he said. -Bernama