Gregory becomes KUFC’s final import

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan United FC (KUFC) officially named Gregory Rocha Mendes Da Silva from Brazil as its final import player for the 2023 Super League season.

KUFC executive director Wan Mohd Zul Ikman said the 27-year-old Brazilian today signed a contract for one season.

“He (Gregory) was roped in before the transfer window for the M-League ended recently, however, due to several technical issues, the player only arrived in Kelantan on Thursday.

“The player has played in the Brazilian League and played in Colombia plus Division three clubs in Portugal - Vidago and Benfica Castello Branco. He has a scoring record of 15 goals in 20 appearences,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Mohd Zul said Gregory was currently undergoing training with the KUFC team to regain his momentum before making his debut in the league.

He, Gregory is the sixth import player that KUFC had signed for this season, namely Jose Elmer from the Philippines, Morgaro Gomis (Senegal), Ernist Batyrknov (Kyrgyzstan), Yan Victor andDevid De Santana Silva (Brazil).

After three matches played in the Super League, KUFC managed to earn only a single point and is currently languishing at the bottom of the 14-team table. -Bernama