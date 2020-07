JOHOR BAHRU: A Bangladeshi manager of a retail outlet was fined RM2,000, in default two weeks’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to possession of a 113 kg carcass of a cow that was not slaughtered at a licensed slaughter house.

Magistrate Nor Azian Mohd Sohaini handed down the sentence on Md Billal Hossain, 48, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The man was charged with committing the offence at a retail shop in Taman Desa Idaman near here at 9.30 am last Feb 16.

In doing so, he had violated Rule 5 (3) of the Animals (Control of Slaughter) Ruled 2009 and could be fined up to RM10,000 upon conviction.

In mitigation, Md Billal, unrepresented, said he was only an employee at the shop and was paid a salary of RM1,500 a month.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Veterinary Service Department Mohd Zamri Shak @ Ishak prosecuted.

Md Billal paid the fine. -Bernama