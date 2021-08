SEREMBAN: A food delivery rider who was to marry anytime soon, was killed in a road accident this morning between his motorcycle and a car at the traffic-light junction, Jalan Seremban-Paroi, near Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, here.

His elder brother, Mohammad Faisal Radhuan, 33, said he was shocked to hear the news about the 27-year-old victim from the latter’s friend.

“My younger brother had been working as a Foodpanda delivery rider for over two years now while waiting to secure a more suitable job. His marriage preparations had been made and he was only waiting for the marriage approval letter from the religious department,” he said.

Meanwhile, Seremban district police chief, ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said the accident involved the victim’s Honda RS150 motorcycle and a Perodua Alza car at 10.55 am.

He said the victim sustained serious head injuries and died at the scene while the 32-year-old car driver who was heading towards Seremban from Paroi was unhurt.

The victim’ s body was taken to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama