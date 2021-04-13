$!Group abducts two foreigners from restaurant

KUALA LUMPUR: A group of about 10 men stormed into a popular restaurant in Brickfields today before abducting two Indian workers who had sought refuge at the place days earlier.

Brickfields police chief ACP Anuar Omar said today that the abductors had entered the restaurant at about 2pm and went after the two Indian nationals before forcibly taking them away.

He said the abduction was witnessed by other workers.

Anuar said initial investigations revealed that the victims, identified only as Vadirelu and Balamurugan, were staff of a restaurant in Pandamaran, Klang and had fled from their employer days earlier.

He said one of the victims had lodged a police report in Klang on Saturday alleging their employer had failed to pay their wages and that they had fled from him to seek refuge at the Brickfields restaurant.

Anuar said a manager of the restaurant lodged a police report soon after today’s incident.

He said the case is being investigated for abduction under Section 363 of the Penal Code.

A short footage of the abduction which was captured by a closed-circuit security camera outside the restaurant showed several men forcibly leading the foreigners out of the premises.