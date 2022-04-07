Group backs call by Wanita MCA to make sex offenders registry public

PETALING JAYA: A call by Wanita MCA to make the National Sex Offenders Registry public has received traction from a human rights proponent, but a criminologist worries that it may bring more harm than good.

The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry reported 2,040 child abuse cases in the first four months of 2021. Of the total, nearly 30% came under the description of physical and sexual abuse.

In the first six months of 2020, there were 1,721 cases of sexual crimes against children, said its deputy minister Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff.

Police also said that 993 cases of physical sexual assault involving children below the age of 18 were reported in 2020, an increase from 732 cases in 2019 and 591 in 2018.

Think-tank Emir Research social, law and human rights head Jason Loh said the call was the “right move” and should be strongly supported by all quarters, including opposition parties.

“There’s no issue of privacy or discrimination against ex-convicts as they should be finding post-prison occupation in settings that do not involve children. As such, there should be no legal repercussions from making the National Sex Offenders Registry publicly available,” he told theSun.

He said to avoid the possibility of vigilante attacks or attracting unwanted attention from the public, the registry need not be in a public domain but must be accessible to those with specific interests, such as employers.

“It would seem that the vast majority are paedophiles, which is why one solution proposed by some is castration. Even in the case of castration, one should never take risks in the interest of our children’s safety. At the same time, it would ensure that paedophilia is not normalised, while the rights of ex-offenders to work and earn a living remains,” he said.

Loh said not enough was being done to keep children safe from sex abuse, within the context of physical and non-physical relationships.

“Prevention is better than cure, and parents have to educate their children and constantly check on their online activities. Schools must also do their part by providing the necessary exposure and training to deal with online pitfalls and allurement.”

He added that not enough was being done to provide the requisite training to medical and welfare workers to identify procedures for reporting of child abuse or neglect cases.

However, criminologist Shankar Durairaja said there could be several negative factors arising from the registry being made publicly accessible.

“Convicted sex offenders are more likely to re-offend when their personal and offending information is made public due to the ‘associated psychological, social or financial costs’,” he said.

Shankar added that research has found that being placed on a public sex offender registry can result in exclusion from a neighbourhood or residence, job loss, anxiety and other psychological problems.

“Public vigilantism is also an issue. Offenders and their families could be subjected to threats and other harassment. We need to study the registry and understand what crimes are recognised for inclusion,” he said.

“Does it consist of only child sex offenders or other sex offenders as well? Are they serious or non-serious offenders? How about individuals convicted of cybersexual crimes?

“Knowing all this would help us minimise unnecessary damage to individuals and communities and allow law enforcement to focus on the most dangerous felons,” he said.