Groups and opposition MP slam Tajuddin’s use of obscene language as disrespectful, call for action

PETALING JAYA: Should a member of Parliament who uses profane language while the august house is in session get away with just a warning?

Women’s advocacy groups and several opposition members of Parliament (MP) say no.

They have condemned as disrespectful the behaviour of Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman at a Parliament sitting yesterday when he used an obscene word on an opposition MP.

The Anti-Sexual Harassment Advocacy Group – comprising the Joint Action Group for Gender Equality, Engender, and Young Women Making Change – has strongly condemned the outrageous and disrespectful behaviour of Tajuddin, who shouted and uttered obscenities through swear words while Parliament was in session and debating the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021.

“We stand in solidarity with all MP speaking up against this, including Hannah Yeoh (Segambut), Kasthuri Patto (Batu Kawan), Steven Sim (Bukit Mertajam), Wong Shu Qi (Kluang), R.S.N. Rayer (Jelutong), Teo Nie Ching (Kulai) and Alice Lau (Lanang),” it said.

To add insult to injury, the obscenities shouted by Tajuddin took place after a warning was given by Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

“We call on the speaker and deputy speaker to take strict disciplinary measures and make the necessary ruling against Pasir Salak. Such shameful conduct has no place in Parliament, let alone while debating a Bill that is intended to protect those facing sexual harassment,” it said.

All Women’s Action Society information and communications officer Jernell Tan said by virtue (of the Federal Constitution), nobody is above the law, including parliamentarians.

Tan told theSun it is important that action taken by the speaker, political party and ministry or agency is fair, survivor-centric and takes into account factors such as Tajuddin’s offending history.

“Should verbal sexual harassment repeatedly take place in Parliament, the speaker has the power to order the MP to immediately withdraw from the house for a period not exceeding 10 days under Section 44(2) of the Standing Orders.

“If this action is inadequate, the speaker can also exercise his power to commence procedures to suspend the MP, with the motion proposed and seconded by two ministers under Section 44(3) of the Standing Orders.

“Should this alleged incident take place in other public sector workplaces, such as in offices of government ministries and agencies, investigations can be conducted after the complainant has submitted a written complaint, under MyPPSM (PO.3.1.2) Guidelines on Management of Sexual Harassment Cases in Workplaces, which is a circular by the government for the public sector.”

Tan said political parties also have an important role to play, by implementing disciplinary procedures against the MP.

“To reduce the perpetration of sexual harassment in the long run, political parties can take a preventive approach, by implementing anti-sexual harassment awareness programmes at all levels within the party regularly, from ordinary members to the central executive committee,” she added.

On Twitter, several opposition MP expressed disgust towards Tajuddin’s choice of words. Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil wrote: “Pasir Salak has gone too far yet again. He must be censured and referred to the Rights and Privileges Committee. Too much.”

Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto wrote: “Today, we witnessed MP for Pasir Salak Tajuddin use p*k*m*k in the Dewan Rakyat on opposition MP with his mic off. Many other MP heard it as he repeated it at least twice. This is on top of insulting DAP women MP in the House. The deputy speaker lets him off with a warning.”

They were commenting on the chaos that erupted in the Dewan Rakyat after Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching called out her peers from Umno for making sexist remarks.