$!Grow and transfer wealth to multiple generations of your family

TO provide for your family’s future, building your savings plays an important part in securing the future of your family.

But to provide for the future of multiple generations of your family, you will need a unique plan that allows you to grow your savings in the long term, with the ability to transfer it from one generation to another.

With this in mind, Great Eastern launched GREAT Multi-Gen Wealth, a generational wealth accumulation policy with Change of Life Assured feature that is the first-of-its-kind insurance plan in the country.

“GREAT Multi-Gen Wealth allows the family’s legacy to continue building wealth for every generation whilst ensuring the life protection of the family’s future.”

“We believe it is important for our customers to have the ability to safeguard their culture and keep the family in harmony with their loved ones, to always be financially protected,” said Dato Koh Yaw Hui, CEO of Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad.

How GREAT Multi-Gen Wealth works

The plan utilises a yearly investment booster with a guaranteed maturity benefit to grow your savings over the chosen policy term of age 70, 80 or 90, with a premium term of 5, 10 or 20 years.