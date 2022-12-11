GRS-BN Kinabatangan election machinery intensifies campaign

KINABATANGAN: The Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) election machinery will continue to work together and enhance campaigning in reaching out to voters to ensure victory for BN candidate Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin in the 15th general election (GE15).

Kinabatangan Parliamentary BN Candidate Campaign Trail Programme Coordinator Datuk OKK Titing Putang said the GRS-BN campaign work has now entered its eighth day and is progressing well.

OKK who is also UMNO Kinabatangan information chief said presently, the GRS-BN campaign machinery has visited 18 out of the 27 Voting District Centres (PDM) and he is optimistic that he will finish visiting and meeting voters at every PDM in two days.

“We will visit all 27 PDM in the whole of Kinabatangan by organising programmes and ceramah. We will intensify campaigns at each PDM in Phase Two next week,” he told Bernama after attending a ceramah organised by the Batu Puteh PDM here.

He also said the Umno Youth and Pemuda GRS together with Kinabatangan Wanita GRS will continue to work together running programmes like forums and ceramah to garner the support of young voters.

Meanwhile, Parti Warisan (Warisan) machinery representative for the Kinabatangan parliamentary constituency, Asmat Ali when contacted by Bernama said the party had just concluded meeting almost 95 per cent of the voters in phase one of campaign for the Kuamut state seat.

He said they are focusing on Kuamut before moving to Sukau and Lamag state constituencies because the area was large.

Moving around would also be a challenge besides poor access to communication.

In the coming GE15, the tussle for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat will be a straight fight between Bung Moktar who is also Sabah BN chairman and incumbent for the past five terms since 1989 and Warisan candidate Mazliwati Abd Malek.-Bernama