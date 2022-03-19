GRS, BN must work hand in hand for political stability: Bung Moktar

KUALA LUMPUR: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) must move forward hand in hand with Barisan Nasional (BN) to ensure development and political stability in Sabah, State Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin(pix) said.

“GRS was basically established to ensure development and political stability in the Sabah.

“So, it is important that GRS and BN can play their roles hand in hand to develop Sabah and ensure political stability to achieve economic growth. So, let’s not fight,” said Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah BN chairman when met at the Umno General Assembly 2021 here today.

He said even though BN was not part of GRS, the coalition still has an important role to play, especially in supporting the new political coalition in Sabah.

The emergence of GRS also marked the end of Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the Land Below the Wind, he said.

Yesterday, GRS chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor announced that the coalition now officially consists of Bersatu, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star), and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), without BN and PAS.

Sabah BN comprises Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

Through the new alignment, BN will only be GRS’s political partner in administering the state government.-Bernama