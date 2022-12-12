GRS constitution allows direct memberships for individuals: Armizan

KOTA KINABALU: The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) constitution have provisions allowing for direct memberships for individuals and unions between parties, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

The Papar MP said he was one of the individuals involved in the drafting the coalition’s constitution and urged all parties to study the GRS constitution before commenting on the coalition and its elected representatives.

For instance, he said he was a direct member of GRS and contested and won on the GRS ticket during the 15th general election (GE15) but he had not made any announcement or decision regarding his status as a Bersatu member.

“We see various assumptions and speculations when Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (the former Sabah Bersatu chief) announced that Sabah Bersatu leaders would exit the party but still remain in GRS, in the coalition’s constitution, there is individual direct membership and party unions.

“Whoever is leaving Sabah Bersatu needs to be detailed, that decision by Sabah Bersatu supreme leadership will be followed by official statements from those (individuals) who wish to state their stand on leaving Bersatu,” he said.

He made the comments at a media conference after meeting with Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji at Menara Kinabalu here today.

On Dec 10, Hajiji, who is also GRS chairman, was reported to have said that Sabah Bersatu leaders unanimously decided to leave the party but remain under GRS.

Armizan said the action was made on the basis of GRS’s support of the Unity Government, but that the central Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) leadership chose not to join the government.

“In GE15, we know no party or coalition managed to form the federal government on their own....At GRS’s level, we considered the GE15 results but our decision was not the same as Bersatu and PN at the national level,” he added.-Bernama