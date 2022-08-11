GRS could not stop Ronald from standing in Beluran: Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) could not stop Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (pix) from standing in Beluran in the 15th general election (GE15) as everyone has the right to contest, said GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said Ronald went ahead to defend the Beluran parliamentary seat on a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket despite it being allotted to Barisan Nasional (BN) because this was part of democratic practice in the country.

“GRS cannot stop anyone who wants to contest in GE15,“ he told reporters after launching the GRS manifesto at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here today.

GRS and BN are partners in the state government, and the two coalitions have agreed to cooperate in GE15 on a 13-12 seat allocation formula.

Under the arrangement, Beluran was given to BN, which is fielding Benedict Asmat.

Asked on PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement that GRS should not have sacrificed Beluran in seat negotiations with BN, Hajiji said this was merely the former prime minister’s view.

“The political situation in Sabah is different and unique. We handle politics in Sabah according to the Sabah way,“ he said.

Ronald, a five-term MP for Beluran, is involved in a five-cornered contest with Benedict, Rowiena Rasid (Warisan), Hausing Samsudin (Pejuang), Felix Joseph Saang (Pakatan Harapan-UPKO).

GRS comprises Sabah Bersatu, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and United Sabah National Organisation (USNO).

Polling is on Nov 19 and early voting is on Nov 15.-Bernama