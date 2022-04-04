GSC to launch their own streaming service known as GSC Now

PETALING JAYA: Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) is planning to launch GSC Now, a streaming service and app. On its website, the movie chain has created a placeholder page for the platform, which also includes some details about the impending service.

According to the page’s teaser graphic, GSC’s new platform would be available on smart devices and will provide customers with “world-class blockbusters” and “limitless enjoyment.” GSC Now is a joint venture between the theatre chain and local streaming provider GetPlay, which is owned by LIFE* owner Mbits Digital Sdn Bhd.

That is, however, pretty much all of the information on the service that was made available through the page.

When using the GetPlay mobile app to access the Showtime menu, you’ll see a “GSC Now” tab. A list of rentable movies appears under the tab, including The Zookeeper’s Wife, CZ12, The Last Witch Hunter, and KungFu Yoga.

If users want to access or rent anything on the service, they must first create an account. It’s unknown whether or not this is the final version of GSC’s own streaming platform.

If the GetPlay app is any clue, GSC Now may take a similar approach to it. Rather than a standard subscription, watching or renting a film through MBits Digital’s streaming service will require users to pay in-app money known as “tickets,“ which can be purchased in a ten-pack for RM10. Renting films like The Last Witch Hunter, for example, will cost two tickets.

Of course, this is only guesswork, and the GSC’s own platform may operate differently.