GTA names candidates for two Parliamentary, six state seats in Perlis

KANGAR: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) has announced its candidates for two parliamentary and six state seats in Perlis in the 15th general election (GE15).

Perlis GTA chairman Tajul Haslam Tajudin said the parliamentary seats are Kangar and Arau while the state seats are Titi Tinggi, Bintong, Sena, Tambun Tulang, Guar Sanji and Simpang Empat.

The GTA candidates comprised former civil servants, former soldiers, former bank officers and entrepreneurs, he said at a ceremony to present appointment letters to the candidates at the Pejuang office here today.

“GTA is contesting only some of the seats in Perlis and our focus is on winning parliamentary seats,” he said.

Tomorrow is nomination day while polling has been fixed for Nov 19 and early voting on Nov 15.

Following is the list of GTA parliamentary and state candidates in Perlis:

P002 Kangar - Nur Sulaiman Zolkapli

P003 Arau - Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Khalek

N01 Titi Tinggi - Mohd Shahril Md Sarif

N06 Bintong - Shazwan Suban

N07 Sena - Mohd Faizal Yunus

N12 Tambun Tulang - Maton Din

N13 Guar Sanji - Abdul Malik Abdullah

N14 Simpang Empat - Izhar Kamarudin Sudin

-Bernama