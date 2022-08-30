GTA willing to talk to PN but 'not sure' of cooperation yet: Dr Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) is ready to hold discussions with Perikatan Nasional (PN) on cooperation to face the 15th general election (GE15) but does not know whether the talks will be fruitful, said GTA chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad(pix).

Commenting on PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s call for opposition parties to consider renegotiating cooperation with the coalition, Dr Mahathir said such discussions should involve all parties and non-governmental organisations (NGO) in GTA.

“He (Muhyiddin) can come and discuss with us, but we do not know what the outcome will be,” he told reporters after flagging off GTA’s Semangat Merdeka programme here today.

Dr Mahathir said Muhyiddin had met him recently but they did not talk about political cooperation.

He reiterated that GTA, which comprises Pejuang, Berjasa, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman) and NGOs, would fight power abuse and corruption, and champion Malay rights in a bid to form a clean government.

Dr Mahathir said GTA would submit its application for registration with the Registrar of Societies on Sept 6.-Bernama