Gua Musang-Kuala Krai road users worry over condition of plastic canvas covering slopes

GUA MUSANG: Road users on the Gua Musang-Kuala Krai route near Kem Semur here, have expressed concern over the broken plastic canvas covering the slopes on both sides of the road.

Checks by Bernama today found that the slopes are part of the Central Spine Road (CSR) construction work being carried out by the developer.

Ammar Ezani Ahmad, 27 said the road was his main route to his workplace in Bandar Utama.

“If possible, I would like to avoid this route, because every time I drive through this area, I am afraid and want to drive faster to pass the area quickly.

“I cannot imagine the soil on the hill collapsing and falling on the road while you are passing through,“ he told reporters here today.

Nur Shahirah Ismail, 36, claimed that the plastic sheets were at risk of collapsing at any time.

“It is worrying when we see the condition of the slopes on both sides of the road, not only because of the old and rotten cover but also because of the uncertain weather conditions, which make us worried to travel on the road.

“I urge those responsible to monitor this project as much as possible and keep the safety of the people in mind,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang Senior Nature Control Officer Zaharizam Johny said that monitoring was being carried out from time to time to ensure that the safety aspect is given priority, adding that a notice was issued to the contractor to cover the exposed slopes.

“The contractor has been advised on safety aspects and management. The contractor also has a certified environmental consultant regulating the project in question,“ he said. -Bernama