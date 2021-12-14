Guan Eng admitted to IJN but graft hearing to proceed

PETALING JAYA: The sessions court will proceed to hear Lim Guan Eng’s(pix) Penang undersea tunnel corruption trial despite the former Finance Minister’s absence today, reports Free Malaysia Today.

Lawyer Gobind Singh Deo told the court that Lim had been admitted to National Heart Institute (IJN) since Sunday.

“He underwent a medical procedure and the hospital provided him with a medical certificate starting from Sunday until tomorrow. He will be back in court on Thursday.

“We request for the trial to be conducted without his presence since the prosecution is calling formal witnesses today and tomorrow,” he reportedly said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Shaharudin Wan Ladin later said while the prosecution symphatised with Lim’s condition.

Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi later said while the court understood that health issues could be unpredictable, the accused should avoid setting medical appointment dates when hearings for the trial were set.

She later ordered for the hearing to continue with the three formal witnesses scheduled to testify to proceed with their testimony.

Lim is charged with soliciting a bribe from the company awarded a contract to undertake the controversial RM6.34 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.

The 60-year old politician is alleged to have asked for 10 per cent of the potential profits from Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli and in return, would help Zarul’s company, Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd appointed to carry out the project.

Lim - who is former Penang chief minister, is also accused of abusing his power to obtain a RM3.3 million bribe as an inducement to appoint Zarul’s company to implement the project.

He also faces two additional charges of misappropriation of property by disposing two plots of land belonging to the Penang government in Bandar Tanjong Pinang worth RM208 million to Ewein Zenith Sdn Bhd and Zenith Urban Development Sdn Bhd.

Both companies are linked to the tunnel project.