Guan Eng discharged from IJN, will attend trial tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Following a medical procedure, former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng(pix) has been discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) and will be present in court for his corruption trial tomorrow.

According to a report by Malaysiakini, the former Penang chief minister’s lawyer informed the matter to Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi after she inquired about the accused during a hearing this morning.

Yesterday, it was reported that Lim was warded at IJN for a medical procedure, thus given an MC (Medical Chit) to excuse his attendance from proceedings yesterday and today.

However, despite Lim’s absence, trial judge Azura Alwi yesterday allowed the defence team’s application for proceedings to continue without the accused, per Section 264 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

Lim is charged with soliciting a bribe from the company awarded a contract to undertake the controversial RM6.34 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.

The 60-year-old is alleged to have asked for 10 per cent of the potential profits from Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli and in return, would help Zarul’s company, Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd appointed to carry out the project.

Lim, is also accused of abusing his power to obtain a RM3.3 million bribe as an inducement to appoint Zarul’s company to implement the project.

He also faces two additional charges of misappropriation of property by disposing of two plots of land belonging to the Penang government in Bandar Tanjong Pinang worth RM208 million to Ewein Zenith Sdn Bhd and Zenith Urban Development Sdn Bhd.

Both companies are linked to the tunnel project.