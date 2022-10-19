Guan Eng: Thanks to GE15, Cikgu Fadli spared

PETALING JAYA: It is clear that Mohd Fadli Mohamed Salleh was cleared of all three accusations brought against him by the Education Ministry because of the impending GE15 and the overwhelming public support that forced the caretaker Prime Minister to express concern, says Lim Guan Eng (pix).

“If only Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was similarly moved by the decline of the ringgit to a historic low of RM3.33 against the Singapore dollar and a new 24-year old low of RM4.72 against the US dollar.

“Up to now Ismail’s loud and deadly silence leaves many businesses and Malaysians lost and confused as to what are the government’s plans to shore up the ringgit,“ the incumbent Bagan MP said in a statement today.

Lim also pointed out that Cikgu Fadli allegedly hinted that he was saved by the general election when he asked all political parties to include concerns about the failure of the education system and the broken system that the Education Ministry is running in their general election manifesto.

“Perhaps, general elections should be held every year so that brave citizens like Cikgu Fadli who expose a broken education system will not be victimised but be protected by citizen outrage and the government’s fear of losing votes,“ he added.

Lim was referring to the teacher (better known as Cikgu Fadli) who claimed on his Facebook page that he would be fired or demoted for complaining that the syllabus was inappropriate for students.

The teacher also complained of large class sizes, too many subjects being taught, and students carrying heavy bags to school.

Yesterday, the Education Support Services Disciplinary Council cleared Cikgu Fadli of any wrongdoing in pointing out the flaws in the education system and its syllabus.