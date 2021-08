PETALING JAYA: While many Malaysians welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the relaxation of several rules for those who have been fully vaccinated, medical experts preferred to remain cautious.

Universiti Malaya epidemiology and public health expert Dr Sanjay Rampal said this is a very challenging time for the management of the pandemic in Malaysia.

“We have sustained increased transmission despite prolonged restrictions and the current lockdown has had high psychological, social, and economic costs. To prevent pandemic fatigue, SOP need to be relaxed when possible and intensified when truly needed,” he told theSun.

“There is good evidence for the relaxation of the current restrictions for the vaccinated people as the disease severity appears to be milder among those who had completed their 14 days post vaccination,” he added.

Sanjay also noted the total number of cases should be de-emphasised as a measure of the burden of the disease in a post-vaccinated population.

However, he pointed out that not all regions have the same vaccination rates.

“Thus, states with high vaccination coverage may have more relaxation compared with states that lag. Take note that cases will continue to occur in the vaccinated population but at lower rates and much lower morbidity and mortality,” he said.

Sanjay added that incentivisation of vaccination can only help in the long run. “Over the past 17 months, the community has rarely been rewarded for following SOP. It is time to be more compassionate of the rakyat’s welfare. However, although some SOP have been relaxed, infection prevention measures are still important as community transmission is still high,” he noted.

In his announcement, Muhyiddin had said, among others:

*couples in long-distance relationships are allowed to travel and meet each other, and parents can visit their children below 18.

* those who have been fully inoculated can pray in suraus and mosques.

* Non-Muslims who have been fully vaccinated are allowed to pray in their respective houses of worship but must show their digital vaccination certificates.

* Malaysians and non-Malaysians with residence in the country will only need to quarantine at home upon returning to Malaysia.

* Inter-district travel will also be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals in states under Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan.

“They are required to show their Covid-19 digital certificate to authorities at roadblocks to prove that they have been fully inoculated,” he noted.

The relaxations are effective from Aug 10. Also, dining-in at eateries will be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals in states under Phase 2 of the NRP.

But due to the higher risk of one getting infected as patrons have to unmask, Muhyiddin advised the public to only dine in when necessary and not spend too much time at the eatery.

“If possible, opt for takeaway and select premises which are either open air or have good ventilation.”

Social and preventive medicine expert Dr Victor Hoe, who is also with Universiti Malaya, supports this relaxation with caution. He stressed that while we should allow businesses to open and offer services, they should ensure that the current SOP are adhered to in their premises. “These businesses should proactively look at how to improve the ventilation in their premises. The number of people in a space and the duration of people allowed to stay in a space should be based on the ventilation efficiency of the space. There are many guidelines available for businesses to refer to,” he told theSun.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Medical Association president Prof Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam suggested more walk-in vaccination centres should be made available as soon as the relaxation is announced.

He said while the case numbers look worrying at the moment, they are likely to move downwards in a couple of weeks. “With carefully crafted and monitored reopening, we should be okay,” he noted.