Guidelines on Micromobility Vehicle Route Plan finalised

KUALA LUMPUR: The government, through the Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia) has finalised the guidelines on the Micromobility Vehicle Route Plan which details the development and design of routes for the vehicle.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (pix) said the guidelines focused on infrastructure requirements and other support facilities for micromobility vehicles such as mopeds, personal mobility devices (PMD) and personal mobility aids (PMA).

“These guidelines are provided to serve as a guide and reference for federal departments or agencies, state authorities, local government authorities (PBT) and stakeholders in the planning, developing and designing micromobility vehicle routes in existing and new development areas.

“As such, the relevant authorities must provide a safe road infrastructure for the use of micromobility vehicles based on the guidelines,“ he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar) on the solution for operators of micromobility vehicle rental services following the ban on the use of such vehicles on the road.

Apart from that, Hasbi said the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) was also drafting a specification requirement or safety assessment programme for micromobility vehicles, as well as looking at the need to establish a standard for micromobility vehicles.

“Shah Alam, through the Shah Alam City Council, has been selected as the first testing location or sandbox, to test these guidelines. The guidelines and the sandbox project will be launched in Shah Alam this march 12,” he addedon March 12, 2023,” he added. -Bernama