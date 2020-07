KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) liquor licensing board will meet in August to discuss and draw up a more organised guideline on the sale of liquor in the capital city.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said this will look after public interest, while taking into account the sensitivity of the premises and areas as well as the hours when liquor can be sold to the public.

“There is actually no suspension of the licence to sell liquor, but a freeze on the issuance of new licences in areas under DBKL due to public unhappiness over the incidents involving drunk drivers which were life-threatening, with some causing death.

“We have received many views from the public, non-governmental organisations and political parties, including on licensing, the way the licence is issued, how liquor is sold, to whom it is sold,” he said, adding that DBKL is looking at improving the guidelines.

“So there will no new licences issued until a better guideline is drawn up,” he said during the Minister Question Session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Annuar was replying to a question from Wong Hon Wai (PH-Bukit Bendera) who asked for the rational behind DBKL’s decision to suspend liquor licences in the Federal Territory, and when the licences will be issued again.

Annuar said for the moment, the freeze on the issuance of licences did not affect the employees involved and the licence holders can conduct business as usual as 2,096 licences are still valid and the licences will expire in September.

“Of this number, more than 200 has applied to renew their licences while there are 69 new applications which are being considered until the new guidelines are drawn up,” he said.

Replying to a question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai) who asked the ministry to limit the sale of liquor in Muslim areas, Annuar said the DBKL liquor licensing board will take this into consideration and ensure tight control over the licences. -Bernama