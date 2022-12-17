Gun violence through a human rights’ lens

GUN violence is a contemporary human rights issue. Anyone can be affected by firearm violence worldwide, but the rising trend of gun-related injuries in several states in the US is alarming.

The country is witnessing a surge in gun violence as the gun purchase rate has reached its highest levels in 2020 and 2021. There have been increased mass shootings so far this year, a trend that has continued each year since 2019.

According to data compiled by non-profit organisation Gun Violence Archive, 2022 is likely to be the second highest year for mass shootings in the US on record. Yet, governmental bodies in the US are ignoring the connection between gun violence and violation of human rights, resulting in more casualties

each year.

Gun-related violence threatens our most fundamental right – the right to life. It is a daily tragedy affecting the lives of individuals around the world. More than 500 people die every day because

of violence committed with firearms. It does not only have lasting impacts on victims and their families but also deteriorates the overall human rights situation in the country.

Among wealthier and developed countries, the US is

an outlier when it comes to firearms violence. It seems the government has allowed gun violence to become a human rights crisis.

Wide access to firearms and loose regulations have led to more than 39,000 men, women and children being killed with guns each year in the US. Due to the gun culture, the US is tops in civilian gun-owning. It has 120 guns per 100 population, a number higher than Yemen – a country currently in one of the worst civil wars of recent times.

Numerous observers claim that the US government’s unilateral activities have brought up fresh humanitarian problems all around the world. It is prioritising gun ownership over basic human rights. Despite the huge number of guns in circulation and the sheer number of people killed by guns each year, there is a shocking lack of federal regulations that can save thousands.

Noteworthy, in the US, firearm homicide disproportionately impacts African American communities, particularly young black men. African Americans accounted for 58.5% of these nationwide, despite making up 13% of the population. This is a clear sign of human rights violation. The nation’s escalating prejudice against ethnic minorities, particularly those of Asian heritage, is also concerning.

Long term psychological effects

An estimated 2,000 people are injured by gunshots every day, and at least two million people are living with firearm injuries around the globe. Millions

suffer severe and long-term psychological effects from gun violence brought on individuals, families and the community. While focusing on data, statistics and ranking, we often forget the tragic stories behind each number. Each life matters.

Gun violence does not stop at killing a person or mass shooting; rather, it is becoming a vicious cycle where the growing number of gun violence creates insecurity in peoples’ mind, resulting in people buying new guns to ensure their safety.

The increasing gun suicide rate also reveals the vulnerability in the country. The availability of guns, together with other factors, is contributing to the increasing rate of gun violence.

Whether the US can effectively curb gun violence should be an important yardstick for the international community to measure its human rights. The US authorities should work more on improving the security situation by taking effective gun control measures before the situation gets out of hand. They should also establish a victim support mechanism to help survivors and victims’ families to overcome the grief of losing loved ones.

Way forward

Gun violence was a major issue during the recent mid-term election in the US. President Joe Biden said that gun violence must be tackled, but repeated shootings indicate that the problem is

only getting worse. Effectively implemented gun regulation and violence prevention projects can stop the carnage.

As a first step, states should recognise firearm violence as a threat to people’s right to life, physical integrity and security of a person, and health. For this, strict legislation and enforcement are required. The US administration should concentrate on fixing the situation in the country first before offering counsel or advice to others.

The US must maximise the protection of human rights, creating the safest possible environment for people, especially those considered to be at the greatest risk. If a state does not exercise adequate control over the possession and use of firearms, this can amount to a breach of its obligations under international human rights law.

The US has yet to make a progressive decision regarding stricter laws. It should focus on

its domestic condition while promoting the same policy in human rights and foreign policy.

Erina Haque, human rights activist, refugee affairs researcher and

freelance columnist.