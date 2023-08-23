$!Gunther Werks Reveals 911 Touring Turbo With 750hp

It features a duck tail spoiler with a twin-turbo six-cylinder

IN time for the brand’s sixth appearance at the Quail event, Gunther Werks, specialists in Porsche recreations, recently unveiled their most current rendition of the 993 platform. This new turbocharged behemoth, known as the Touring Turbo Edition, which has vintage design cues as a testament to the final chapter of the air-cooled period. In contrast to the prominent wing, the Touring variant features a subtle ducktail rear spoiler, drawing inspiration from the 1972 Carrera 2.7 RS. The intention is to achieve a more refined and elegant appearance rather than an aggressive one. This concept aligns with Porsche’s approach to their Touring models.

Gunther Werks states that the design of the new wing has been meticulously crafted to ensure optimal airflow to the engine bay, and subsequently to the fan, effectively maintaining ideal operating temperatures for the air-cooled flat-six engine. To enhance this cooling process, a carbon shroud is seamlessly incorporated with the spoiler to generate a ram air effect. Given the substantial power output, it’s unsurprising that cooling is a focal point of concern. Following the pattern of other Gunther Werks endeavors, this car boasts a bespoke Rothsport Racing six-cylinder engine equipped with twin turbochargers and boasting a displacement of 4.0 litres. This powertrain yields an exceptional output of 750hp and is paired with a Getrag six-speed manual transmission. To provide context to the potency of this 750hp, it’s worth noting that this car exceeds the 60hp figure of the 991-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS, all while being housed within a considerably smaller and more compact vehicle.