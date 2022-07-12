Guocoland, EzyOffice offer bespoke offices tailored to tenants’ needs

PETALING JAYA: Guocoland’s Tower Real Estate Investment Trust (Tower REIT) is offering highly customisable office layouts in Menara HLX on Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, through its collaboration with EzyOffice.

Tower REIT is the owner of the building, formerly known as Menara HLA.

Called “Office Made Ezy”, this first-in-Malaysia pilot effort allows future tenants to be served by a comprehensive one-stop, build-to-fit workspace within Menara HLX, by offering several templates and dozens of variations for workspace units that range from 2,000 sq ft to 13,000 sq ft and more.

“The idea is that new tenants will be able to save time, reduce complexity and quickly turn around the space so they can start operating quicker, and place focus on their business and not the tedious aspects of construction and interior design,” Tower REIT CEO Noorbaizura Hermeyney said in a statement today.

All a prospective tenant needs to do is select a template on the EzyOffice platform for customisation – and a quick estimate on costs will be provided. Packages can be as comprehensive as including office furniture, partitions, wall, floor and ceiling coverings, as well as electrical and air-conditioning works.

“This opportunity to work with Menara HLX allows us to showcase our expertise in commercial interior design and renovation service,” said EzyOffice founder and managing director Teo Khai Lee.

In its drive to raise standards in the interior design and fitout business in Malaysia, EzyOffice has come up with templates to accommodate different working styles – hybrid (facilitate staff working from both home and office), compact (ideally suited for call centres), and essential (conventional style – with director’s room, meeting room – functional office). These working styles have been identified as the most appealing by business owners, taking into consideration the changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“EzyOffice provides value by digitising office concepts and ideas, and then presenting these in an easy to digest digital format that lists all out expertly crafted designs, all highly bespoke,” said Teo, who emphasised that clients could save anywhere between two and four weeks by using its process, other than maximising the chances of creating the best environment for their workforce. “We are not only a design and renovation company, as we also expanding our business in office furniture leasing and space management technology,” he said.

EzyOffice has worked with brands including multinational corporations and companies such as Dormakarba, Classic Chair, Kian furniture and Dellform.

“Normally, other building owners may have a panel of interior design firms which are shared with tenants, but this process can be time consuming. By viewing the template customised for specific layouts and floor space, business owners can make decisions faster,” Noorbaizura said, adding that Tower REIT is considering applying the concept to Plaza Zurich.

For Teo, the collaboration with Tower REIT allows it freedom to demonstrate in Menara HLX a form of future-proofed workspace concept that incorporates cutting-edge technology, ergonomic design, and innovative fit-out solutions.

To make things even easier, Menara HLX will host a 2,100 sq ft showroom to allow prospective tenants to not merely see but also to experience four custom-designed templates, with each template applicable across three different layouts over four different floor plans.

“This means a total of 48 variations, excluding any additional customisation. The showroom is fitted out using the Experimental Oasis theme – a place to experiment with different work styles, design, and technology. It is a safe space for stakeholders to try various concepts, colours, and finishes until they are satisfied that their choice is the optimal one – all with zero risk,” said Teo.