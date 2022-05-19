Habibah appointed chairman of Special Committee to address Sexual Harassment and Bullying in Educational Institutions

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Education director-general Datuk Dr Habibah Abdul Rahim has been appointed chairman of the Special Committee for Studying and Improving the Procedures for Handling Cases of Sexual Harassment and Bullying in Educational Institutions under the Ministry of Education.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the establishment of the committee was one of the approaches taken by the ministry towards finding the best solution in dealing with cases of sexual harassment and bullying.

Apart from Habibah, seven others were appointed members of the committee and they comprised individuals with extensive experience and from various professional backgrounds, including lecturers, counselors, legal officers and representatives of non-governmental organisations.

They received their appointment letters yesterday.

They are Datuk Sutinah Sultan, Datuk Sulaiman Wak, Prof Datin Mariani Md Nor, Associate Lt Col (PA) Aminuddin Awang, Datuk Wan Mohamad Sheikh Abdul Aziz, Associate Prof (Honorary) Datuk Dr Sundramoorthy and ACP Siti Kamsiah Hassan.

“We are confident and believe that with their experience and expertise, this special committee will be able to help the ministry study in depth and then recommend an appropriate action plan,“ he said in a post on his Facebook today.-Bernama