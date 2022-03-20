Hadi Awang tested positive for Covid: Son

KUALA TERENGGANU: PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang(pix) has tested positive for Covid-19.

This was announced by Batu Buruk state assemblyman Muhammad Khalil, who is also Abdul Hadi’s son, via his Facebook page.

Muhammad Khalil said his father, who is also the Marang MP, only experienced mild symptoms.

“I pray that my father will recover soon. He has been confirmed to be Covid-19 positive and only has mild symptoms. He is undergoing home quarantine. Let us all pray for Tuan Guru’s health,” he said.-Bernama