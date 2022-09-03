Hadi: PAS’ religious loyalty oath stronger than anti-hopping law - Report

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang(pix) has urged the people to have more faith in his party as all of their electoral candidates and leaders were bound by religious oath, Malaysiakini reports.

He also added that the religious oath is stronger than any man-made law.

“This measure (religious oath) is more effective than the new anti-hopping law that was recently introduced.

“By right, PAS should be given more trust because of this binding oath that is far greater than the current law with an expiration date,“ Hadi reportedly said this in his presidential speech at the 68th PAS muktamar.

On July 28, the Dewan Rakyat passed a constitutional amendment bill that effectively prevents an MP from switching parties mid-term.