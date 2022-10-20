Hadi slammed over DAP is pro-communist claim: Report

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has been slammed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders over his claim that DAP is “pro-communist”.

Speaking to FMT, DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng (pix) said Abdul Hadi’s claim was “pure fakery” and smacked of hypocrisy.

Lim said if PAS was dead set against communism, it should train its guns on Umno, which had sent its representatives to attend the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) meetings.

“Umno is the only party that invites the CCP to attend its AGM. So, how can he (Hadi) say DAP, but not mention Umno?” he told FMT.

Meanwhile, PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said Abdul Hadi’s remarks were aimed at creating doubt among voters to cover up the party’s shortcomings, such as its failed attempt at tabling a private member’s bill to enhance shariah law penalties.

It was reported that Abdul Hadi, in a series of tweets, had said DAP should be opposed as it was “pro-communist”.

Previously, Abdul Hadi, in a Friday sermon in Marang, had said PAS would not work with PH as the coalition was led by “communists” and was supportive of the LGBTQ community while Barisan Nasional (BN) was “shady”.